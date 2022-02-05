CMAAY CEO interacts with beneficiaries

Staff Reporter

NAHARLAGUN, 4 Feb: Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojana (CMAAY) CEO Dr Nabam Peter on Thursday interacted with beneficiaries at Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) here to obtain firsthand knowledge regarding the implementation of the CMAAY and the PMJAY.

The CEO urged the beneficiaries to share their experiences and how to further improve the implementation process of the two major health schemes.

Dr Peter visited the male and female wards of TRIHMS and spoke with the beneficiaries admitted at the hospital. More than 30 patients shared their views with the team of CMAAY/PMJAY. They spoke about the various hurdles faced by them in availing the benefits of the CMAAY and the PMJAY.

One of the main concerns raised by the beneficiaries was the unavailability of required medicines at the pharmacies empanelled with TRIHMS.

“Most of the medicines that are needed for the patients are out of reach. Only a few medicines are available in the TRIHMS pharmacy or other empanelled pharmacies. The expensive medicines and injections are not available in the empanelled pharmacy at TRIHMS. This has forced the patients to go to private pharmacies to get the medicines,” said a beneficiary.

The CMAAY/PMJAY team cleared misinformation regarding the two schemes. It was learnt that half of the beneficiaries were aware of the schemes but did not know the process of availing them.

On the occasion, an ‘intensive beneficiary verification drive and active enrollment of AB-PMJAY and CMAAY’ was launched at TRIHMS. A large number of beneficiaries turned up to avail the benefits of the two health schemes. Enrollment will be done up to one month at TRIHMS.

During the visit, the CEO was assisted by Manage Service Provider project head Tara N Likha and several arogya mitras.