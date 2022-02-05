Union seeks CM’s intervention to rescue man reportedly abducted by PLA

ITANAGAR, 4 Feb: The All Shi-Yomi District Students’ Union (ASYDSU) has sought the chief minister’s intervention to rescue Tapor Pullom, who was reportedly abducted by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) seven years ago.

Pullom was reportedly abducted while he was on a hunting trip close to the line of actual control in Monigong circle of Shi-Yomi district in August 2015.

“Neither the administration nor the Indian Army has taken heed of the matter yet. Since it is an international rescue issue, only central government has the authority and has the power to address such affairs,” the association said in a letter to the chief minister.

It said that the recent rescue of Miram Taron has brought a ray of hope to the aggrieved family and relatives.

The association appealed to the chief minister to make every effort to ensure safe return of the abducted person.