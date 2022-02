POBDI, 4 Feb: Members of the Paktu Ete Bango Welfare Society (PEBWS) have renovated the dilapidated government secondary school here in West Siang district.

Altogether 325 members of the PEBWS contributed a day’s salary towards the repair work, leaving major works like construction of boys’ and girls’ hostels to be taken up by the government.

Established in 1961, the school caters to the academic needs of students from Bene, Wak, Kugi Pomse, Kugi Pomte, Paya and Gune Baane villages. (DIPRO)