CM releases ASBA calendar

TAWANG, 4 Feb: Chief Minister Pema Khandu released the annual calendar of events of the Arunachal State Badminton Association (ASBA) in a function here on Thursday.

Among others, ASBA secretary-general Bamang Tago, Sports Director Tadar Appa and the president and the general secretary of the Tawang District Badminton Association were present at the function.

The annual calendar is an official notification of the tentative dates of all categories of events to be organized by the ASBA in the upcoming calendar year.