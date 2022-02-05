Gov presents citations to infantry battalions

ITANAGAR, 4 Feb: Governor BD Mishra on Thursday presented the governor’s citation to the 27th battalion of the Madras Regiment (27 Madras), the 23rd battalion of the Jat Regiment (23 Jat), the 8th battalion of the Sikh Light Infantry (8 Sikh LI) and the 19th battalion of the Jammu & Kashmir Rifles (19 Jak Rif) at the Raj Bhavan here.

27 Madras Commanding Officer Col Sreejith P Menon, 23 Jat Commanding Officer Col Surendra Singh Dhillon, 8 Sikh LI Commanding Officer Col Yash Pal Shyam, and 19 Jak Rif Commanding Officer Col Shailendra Singh, along with their subedar majors and several sepoys received the citations from the governor.

Mishra commended the infantry battalions “for their alert operational duty and good work in extending valuable help and assistance to the civil administration and the local population.”

He said that “it is because of the preparedness and grit of these troops on the LAC on our borders that our frontiers are safe.” (Raj Bhavan)