Training prog on mushroom production underway

PASIGHAT, 8 Feb: Twenty-five trainees from Arunachal and Assam are participating in a weeklong training programme on mushroom production technology, which began at the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) here in East Siang district on Tuesday.

The programme is being organized by Hyderabad-based National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management, in collaboration with the State Agricultural Management & Extension Training Institute (SAMETI) here.

CHF Dean (in-charge) Prof Sunil Kumar spoke about the economic benefits of mushroom cultivation. He also briefed the participants on cultivation of oyster and other mushroom varieties and their nutritional values.

SAMETI Director (in-charge) Sengo Dini assured to provide technical assistance to farmers, rural youths and school dropouts for spawn production and processing of oyster mushroom.

Course director Dr RC Shakywar highlighted the initiatives taken for promoting mushroom cultivation in the region.