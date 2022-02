KHONSA, 8 Feb: A militant belonging to the NSCN (IM) surrendered with arms and ammunition before the Tirap deputy commissioner here on Tuesday.

The militant, identified as self-styled private Thaisii Raomai (38), of Khamsom village in Senapati district of Manipur, surrendered before DC Taro Mize, the district police and the 6th Assam Rifles.

The surrendered militant deposited a .32 mm pistol along with a magazine and live ammunition. (DIPRO)