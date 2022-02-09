Training prog on water mgmt underway

PASIGHAT, 8 Feb: Twenty-seven farmers from Sigar village are participating in a three-day training programme on ‘water management in horticultural crops’, which got underway at the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) here in East Siang district on 7 February.

The programme was inaugurated by CHF Dean (in-charge) Dr Sunil Kumar, and the training is being directed by CHF Natural Resource Department Head Dr Saroj Kumar Pattanaaik.

The farmers will be trained in handling micro-irrigation system like sprinkler and drip, besides being exposed to practical application of micro-irrigation system for fruits and vegetables, the CHF informed in a release.