Training prog on participatory implementation of RD progs begins

ITANAGAR, 8 Feb: Block development officers and member secretaries of panchayats are participating in a four-day training programme on ‘Participatory planning and implementation of rural development (RD) programmes’, which began at the State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PR) here on Tuesday.

Panchayati Raj Director Tamune Miso in his inaugural address urged the participants to take the training programme seriously. “Non-functioning of some districts in development programme is an impediment to whole process of development,” he said.

SIRD&PR Director Habung Lampung emphasized the need to “change the mindset and attitude for pro- development prospects.”

“We need to understand and look the things from perspective and from different background,” he said.

“Communication bottleneck is the main challenge of rural mountainous state like Arunachal, because of which poverty and drudgeries remain major problems. The participatory planning concepts at the village level to bring solution to the problems on sustainable basis are at cutting edge level,” he added.

The programme is being conducted by the SIRD&PR with support from the NIRDPR-NERC, Guwahati (Assam). It is being sponsored by the union RD ministry.

Among others, senior faculty member of the NIRDPR-NERC, Dr T Vijaya was present at the inaugural programme.