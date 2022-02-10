Habitual thief arrested with stolen goods

ITANAGAR, 9 Feb: A habitual thief, identified as Waiter Dada, alias Nibo (32 years) was arrested by the Itanagar police on 6 February.

The Itanagar police received an FIR from the complainant, a resident of Panchali near Itanagar, that some unknown person had entered his residence on 25 January and stolen all the local ornaments amounting to Rs 4 lakhs (approx).

Accordingly, a case was registered under section 380 IPC and investigation taken up by a police team led by Itanagar SDPO Kamdam Sikom, Niti-Vihar police station OC Inspector G Arangham, HC N Perme, HC T Tekhi and HC K Tekhil under the close supervision of Capital Superintendent of Police Jimmy Chiram.

During the investigation, CCTV footage of nearby areas were examined and a scooter with registration number AR-01K/ 4687 could be seen, in which an unidentified male came and entered into the complainant’s house, took all the ornaments in a small bag and left the spot.

The police managed to catch him through the scooter, which he had bought from someone else.

He was finally arrested on 6 February after he surrendered with the stolen goods.

On further interrogation, he informed about various other stolen items kept at his rented house in Sood village.

Stolen properties, including an FZ bike, two Honda Activa scooters and a Yamaha Ray ZR scooter, along with two refrigerators, two LED TVs, and three LPG cylinders were recovered.

Gambling items like dice and tambola set, a mobile phone, one home theater, a local dao, drilling machine, hammer, stand fan and electric motor were also seized.