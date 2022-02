ITANAGAR, 9 Feb: The 4th Sub-Junior & Junior State Ranking Badminton Tournament, 2022 will begin at the Dorjee Khandu Indoor Badminton Stadium, B-Sector here on Thursday.

More than 80 players, both boys and girls, are expected to participate in the three-day tournament. The tournament will be held in five age categories– U-9, U-11, U-13, U-15, U-17, the Arunachal State Badminton Association said in a release.