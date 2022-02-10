Virtual national training concludes

RONO HILLS, 9 Feb: A two-day virtual national training on ‘Enhancement of quality of life in youth: anger management’ jointly organized by the department of psychology, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) and Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD), Tamil Nadu concluded on Wednesday.

In his inaugural address, RGU’s Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Amitava Mitra highlighted the significance of anger management not only for the youth but also as an essential life-skill for all throughout life.

RGU Vice-Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha termed the training as the need of the hour and advocated that the content of the programme should be made available in some manuals and documents for easier access amongst the student community.

RGNIYD Director Prof Sibnath Deb and department of psychology RGU Assistant Professor Dr Sandeep Panchal also spoke.

The technical sessions were conducted by licensed clinical psychologists Miranda Yendrembam and Paveine Paulina Y, along with assistant professor department of psychology, Banaras Hindu University Dr Tushar Singh and Dr Dharmeshwari Lourembam.

A total of 75 participants attended the programme through virtual mode.