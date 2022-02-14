AAPSU seeks containment of refugees

ITANAGAR, 13 Feb: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has expressed serious concern over the reported destruction of pillars erected by the Miao administration in Changlang district to demarcate the boundary between the indigenous Tangsa tribe and the settlers.

The union said it has received reports that the locals are being threatened by the refugees.

“There has been large-scale encroachment in the area by them. Such illegalities and criminal activities by the refugees are not new and have been going on in other districts as well since the time of their arbitrary settlement in the state,” the union said in a press release on Sunday.

It said that the incident has exposed the real face of the Chakma and Hajong refugees.

“The latest act is a classic example of the innumerable illegalities which are being carried out by the refugees in the state. The union government and the Human Rights Commission should look into the atrocities faced by the locals,” the union said.

Terming the recent act “a grave provocation,” the union appealed to the central and the state governments to “contain the refugees within their designated/allotted blocks till the time they are deported from the state.”

The union said that the Changlang district administration should re-erect the demarcation pillars immediately.

Stating that it would not tolerate repeated attacks on the locals, the AAPSU warned the Chakma refugees against testing the patience of the peace-loving people of the state.