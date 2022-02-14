DMP dam-affected committee conducts awareness meeting

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 13 Feb: The Dibang Multipurpose Dam Downstream Affected Area Committee conducted an awareness meeting at Paglam village here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Thursday.

The chairman of the committee, Gotem Tayeng informed that, during the meeting, various points and grievances were discussed, “foreseeing certain problems that the downstream villages will face following the construction of the NHPC’s 2,880 mw Dibang Multipurpose Dam (DMP) at the Dibang river.”

Tayeng informed that, after detailed discussion among all stakeholders, the committee has decided to place a few points before the state government for the welfare of the downstream villages.

“To avoid risk of losing valuable life and property, most important is construction of a guide wall along both sides of the river from intake point up to Brahmaputra river with enough height and breadth to withstand any event of the dam breaking. Channelization of irrigation channels for both sides of the river was also demanded,” Tayeng informed.

He further said, “Employment generation and skill development are also important matters to be undertaken by the NHPC. The company should provide employment to youths of the downstream villages, and also provide necessary skill development for engaging these youths in various spots. In addition, the NHPC should also provide fund under their corporate social responsibility for the welfare of the affected villages whenever necessary.”

The awareness meeting was attended by GBs, PRI members and public from various affected villages, such as Meka-Kangkong block and Dambuk-Paglam block in Lower Dibang Valley district, and Mebo-Namsing-Mer Gadum block in East Siang district.