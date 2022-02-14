AIR to promote Childline number

ITANAGAR, 13 Feb: The All India Radio (AIR) station here has agreed to collaborate with Childline Itanagar and promote the Childline number 1098 in the local dialect programmes.

On Sunday, on the occasion of World Radio Day, a team of Childline Itanagar, led by its director Fr Sunny Minj and coordinator Elizabeth, visited the AIR station and interacted with Radio Programme Executives JB Nabam and Telian Tangjang. During the interaction, the team apprised the officers of the Childline’s 24/7 toll-free number, 1098.

“Anyone can call 1098 to inform about cases relating to children in need of care and protection. It is a cognizable criminal offence to employ a child below 18 years of age for any work,” said Elizabeth.