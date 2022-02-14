Gov extends festival greetings

ITANAGAR, 13 Feb: Governor BD Mishra has extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi festival of the Singpho community.

He expressed hope that the sacred occasion would usher in harmonious coexistence and socio-cultural growth of the society.

“On this auspicious occasion, I join my Singpho people in offering prayers to invoke Shapawng Yawng for blessings for each one of us and grant us peace, progress and prosperity,” the governor said in his message.

He also urged all to ensure that Covid-19 protocols are observed during the festivities. (Raj Bhavan)