Mahindra mPlus ‘mega service camp’ underway

NAHARLAGUN, 13 Feb: Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) District Transport Officer Chakpa Wangsu inaugurated an 11-day ‘Mahindra mPlus mega service camp’ at the service centre of the Mahindra Iconic Automobiles here on 9 February.

Launched by Mahindra and Mahindra, such service camps are also being organized at the dealer’s Pasighat and Bomdila outlets.

“The customers can grab an exhaustive 75 points free check-up on their Mahindra vehicles through trained technicians and avail attractive discounts on spare parts, labour charge, maxi care, accessories, battery and tyre,” said a release.

“Iconic customers may contact the dealer on 9612090398 and 8257820949 for service,” it said.