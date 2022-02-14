MEDP on bakery products held

DEOMALI, 13 Feb: Thirty members of different SHGs formed by the Patkai Hills Welfare Society (PHWS) under the NERCORMP took part in a Micro Enterprise Development Programme (MEDP) on ‘food processing of bakery products’, which concluded here in Tirap district on Sunday.

During the programme, which was sponsored by the NABARD and conducted by the PHWS, the participants were imparted training in making various bakery products and in proper method of packaging and selling the products.

NABARD DDM Kamal Roy advised the SHGs to establish a bakery unit in Deomali with credit support from banks.

Seva Samiti secretary Jaawang Lowangcha said that “unemployment is a state of mind, because there is a lot of scope available in rural areas for income generation activities,” and urged the locals to tap these opportunities.

PHWS chief functionary Jasmine Shin spoke on the importance of skill training that enhances the socioeconomic status of the rural masses, especially women entrepreneurs.

BDO Phephot Boham Martin also spoke.