300 beneficiaries left out of Dibang compensation, Committee says

[ Karyir Riba ]

ANINI, 15 Feb: The Dibang Valley District Administration is yet again being called out for “improperly conducting the NHPC’s DMP compensation disbursement process” in the district, denying compensation to around 300 beneficiaries without any valid reason.

The Dibang Multipurpose Project Affected Area Committee (DMPAAC) has alleged that the compensation amount of 300 PAFs from Alili/ Aprali and New Anaya villages have been put on hold by the DA without giving any explanation to the PAFs.

DMPAAC president Nogoro Melo said, “As per the disbursement process order of the DA dated 27 January, 2022, the compensation amount for Alili/ Aprali and New Anaya was scheduled for disbursement on 4 February, 2022 and 5 February, 2022, respectively. However, the compensation for the said villages is being held till date by the DA without any valid reason. Even after repeatedly approaching the DA to put forth our grievances, no action has been taken in this regard”.

He further said, “I had sought a written explanation as to why the DA is denying paying the compensation. I was denied any written explanation but verbally, I was told that there is no provision to give compensation amount ‘on protest’. This defies the high court’s order that had directed that the compensation should be disbursed indiscriminately whether a person is before court proceeding or not, implying that parties before the court proceeding can receive their money on protest. Moreover, section 77 of the LARR Act 2013 also mandates the individual to receive compensation amount on protest, if he/she is not satisfied with the amount being disbursed”.

The Dibang Valley deputy commissioner was unavailable for comment because of mobile network issues.