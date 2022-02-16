Efforts on to convert Lohit River into major pilgrimage centre: Mein

MEDO, 15 Feb: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein informed that the state government, with the support of the Government of India, is making efforts to convert the Lohit River into a major pilgrimage centre.

Attending the 52nd Tamla-Du festival here under Wakro Circle in Lohit district on Tuesday, Mein said, “The Lohit River has mythological importance, and the initiative will attract tourists.”

He also informed that the construction work of National Highway from Chongkham to Parsuramkund will begin soon.

Mein further appealed to the people to save nature and maintain ecological balance as most tribal life and festivals are connected to nature.

“If we do not conserve fauna and flora along with nature and exhaust all the natural resources today, a day may come when we will be left with no plants and fishes to celebrate our festivals. To continue to celebrate our festivals, we must also conserve nature,” he said.

He further said that the efforts are on to make GI registration of rare tribal products from the state like handlooms, handicrafts and indigenous agricultural crops, like Khamti lahi and GI registration of handloom products of Kaman and Taraon Mishmi will also be done in order to protect its originality, which will also help to preserve and promote these products.

The DCM informed that the government has doubled the allocation under the Atmanirbhar Krishi/ Bagwani Yojana from Rs 60 crore to Rs 120 crore from this year onwards to help the farmers, so that maximum numbers of farmers can avail this credit link scheme. He also informed that a new policy on plantation crops will be incorporated in the next budget.

Responding to the memorandum submitted by the festival celebration committee, he assured to look into the

upgrade of Government Secondary School, Wakro to a higher secondary school status, and also for the infrastructure needs of the Tamla-Du festival ground at Medo. He further said that the ADC office at Chongkham and Wakro will be made functional soon.

Earlier, the DCM, along with the Namsai and Lekang MLAs inspected the ongoing construction work of the Ekalavya Model Residential School at Medo funded under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, GoI.

The executing agencies have informed that the first phase of the infrastructure development which includes administrative and academic blocks, boys’ and girls’ hostel buildings and teachers’ quarters will be completed by December 2022.

Mein assured to provide funds for the construction of internal roads, playground, auditorium hall and the external electrification. (DCM’s PR Cell)