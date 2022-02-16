Dept checks extraction of minor minerals

ITANAGAR, 15 Feb: A team led by Capital Itanagar AMDO T Ekke, along with mineral guards carried out an unannounced check at Jollang area on Monday to stop illegal extraction of minor minerals.

The check continued on Tuesday in various vulnerable locations of Bage Tinali, Lekhi village and quarries near Kankar Nallah river beds.

All transportation of minor minerals was verified and awareness was also carried out regarding the importance of revenue generation, informed the AMDO.

During the course of the check drive, on-the-spot royalty collection was also carried out. (DIPRO)