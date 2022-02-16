Training cum input distribution at Sago circle held

SAGO, 15 Feb: A training cum input distribution programme under the Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) was organized by the ICAR (RC) for NEH Region, Arunachal Pradesh Centre, Basar here in Sago circle, covering three villages of Sago, Sadi and Piri under Leparada district on Tuesday.

During the programme, Horticulture Scientist Dr Thejangulie Angami explained the scientific agro-techniques of temperate fruits like plum and pear and discussed ways to improve livelihood by following proper scientific methods of cultivation.

Plant Breeding and Genetics Scientist, Dr Letngam Touthang discussed intercropping methods by growing pulses and legume crops during early stages of growing fruit crops for additional income of farmers.

The programme was followed by an open scientists-farmers interaction to redress the problems of farmers. After the interaction, a total of 625 grafted plums of Santa Rosa and Japanese varieties, including lagoon pear, were distributed among 25 farmers.