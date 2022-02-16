DK Govt College signs tripartite MoU with Hindu College, DU

TAWANG, 15 Feb: The Dorjee Khandu Government College, here in Tawang district has signed a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Tuesday under the Vidya Vistar Scheme (V2 Scheme), an initiative of the University of Delhi (DU) and the Hindu College, Delhi to establish academic linkages between its colleges and departments with corresponding institutes in remote areas of the country.

Under the scheme, the Hindu College, Delhi shall extend its academic resources and facilities available for the V2 Scheme with an aim to be a catalyst for quicker growth of the Dorjee Khandu Government College, Tawang. Similarly, the college shall also share its academic resources in the fields of academic, education and research.

The partner institutes shall also organize online and offline lectures, workshops, training, meetings and other programmes for capacity building of the faculty members. To the extent possible, visits of faculties will be facilitated for the purpose.

The teachers and researchers of both the partner institutes may be engaged in joint research activities and be co-investigators in the research programmes submitted to funding agencies.

Library resources may be shared for providing support in capacity building of the faculty and for improvement of teaching and research skills between the partner institutes.

They will also forge mutually beneficial linkages through various platforms to initiate and initiate innovation activities and boost start-ups. (DIPRO)