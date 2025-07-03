Academic excellence award ceremony held

TEZU, 2 Jul: The Lohit district administration, in collaboration with the Indian Army, organised an ‘Academic excellence award ceremony-cum-career counselling and guidance programme’ at Amik Ringya Hall here on Tuesday.

The programme was aimed at recognising outstanding academic perf-ormers and providing career guidance to the students of the district.

Attending the event as the chief guest, f-ormer minister Nakul Chai praised the initiative and stressed the importance of education in shaping not only careers but also character. He called upon the students to rise beyond challenges and aim high with sincerity and dedication. He also advised them to stay away from the menace of drug abuse.

Chief Conservator of Forests Soplan Manyu in his speech shared his personal journey from a remote village to becoming an officer in the Indian Forest Service, and motivated the students to pursue their goals with determination and patience.

Lohit Deputy Commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo in his address encouraged the students to strive for excellence, manage time wisely, and maintain their physical and mental wellbeing alongside their studies.

Brigadier Kaustubh Kekre from the Indian Army said that society can attain true progress only through quality education, while Lt Col Namita Patnaik explained the eligibility criteria, training processes, and career prospects in the armed forces, encouraging students – especially girls – to consider careers in defence.

The highlight of the programme was the felicitation of the district’s top-perf-orming students. In Class 10, the toppers were Vivek Sharma, Yamdo Tashua, and Begum Farida. In Class 12 (science stream), Prashant Bhagat, Khusbu Biswakarma, and Hoshanti Tayang were honoured. In the commerce stream, Fatima Begum, Ekulu Tindya, and Chow Sochen Thalai received the awards. In humanities, the toppers were Meena Sharma, Bikeso Talumpai, and Akash Kumar Ram.

The event concluded with prize distribution and expression of gratitude from students and parents. (DIPRO)