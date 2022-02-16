NECBDC appoints AUS as its 1st ‘knowledge and implementation partner’ of eastern Arunachal

NAMSAI, 15 Feb: The North East Cane and Bamboo Development Council (NECBDC), under the North Eastern Council (NEC), Ministry of DoNER, has empanelled the Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) here in Namsai district as its first knowledge and implementation partner of eastern Arunachal for the next three years.

The move is expected to strengthen, enhance quality and monitor the initiatives of the NECBDC.

Speaking about the partnership, AUS chairman Dr Ashwani Lochan said, “The venture is a new beginning to enhance skill in the cane and bamboo sector and to provide employability to the underprivileged sections of the country. AUS becoming the NECBDC partner is the foundation to upgrade the skill sector not just in Arunachal Pradesh but the entire NE region slowly. It is a huge responsibility and the AUS is ready to fulfill the needs of the people with sincere efforts.”

The broad areas of interest of this empanelment would include conducting impact assessment and viability study with respect to cane and bamboo related projects; establishing new production units; aspiration mapping of various products that can be developed using cane and bamboo, along with its marketing strategies in both domestic and international markets (with special emphasis on high-end products); end-to-end supply chain strengthening with priority given to local producers, and partnering with relevant ancillary industries.

It would also develop a convergence plan to liaise with premier institutions, such as the Panchayati Raj and Rural Development departments, State Rural Livelihood Missions, National Urban Livelihood Missions, Skill Development Missions, NGOs, and local bodies.

Strengthening and promotion of cane and bamboo institutions, such as self help groups, farmer producer companies/ farmer producer organizations and clusters for livelihood enhancement would also be one of the focus areas, including assisting in developing SOPs and designing a knowledge management mechanism for capturing the best practices and success stories to be showcased and replicated in other states.

The NECBDC, formerly known as CBTC, is a bamboo technical support group of the National Bamboo Mission for the eastern region and covers eight states of the north eastern region, besides the states of West Bengal, Bihar, Orissa and Jharkhand.

The NECBDC is a state-of-the-art training, resource, and experience center in the field of cane and bamboo and has trained more than 7000 artisans, entrepreneurs, architects, engineers, farmers, students, bamboo practitioners, international participants, SHGs, armed force personnel in India and abroad.

It has also developed 32 cane and bamboo clusters across the north eastern region benefitting around 4000 households directly or indirectly.