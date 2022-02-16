NEVF startup investment festival starts

ITANAGAR, 15 Feb: The Northeast Venture Fund (NEVF), the first dedicated venture fund for the North Eastern Region, announced its startup investment festival 2022 on Tuesday.

NEVF is the first dedicated venture fund for the north eastern region with a corpus fund of Rs 100 crore launched by NEDFi in association with the ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and SIDBI.

The fund has been operational since April 2017 and has seen a lot of enthusiastic response amongst the startups from the region.

DoNER Secretary Lok Ranjan inaugurated the month-long investment festival.

Responding to the challenges faced by the ministry, the secretary said that they have made significant improvements in the civil aviation department.

He said that there has been rapid development in the Northeast for augmenting incomes of women in terms of livelihood opportunities.

The secretary also announced that the expo 2020 will be held from 4 to 31 March for two weeks in Dubai and in two batches.

He also urged all the upcoming entrepreneurs to invest in private investments and called to support the startup radar of the central government.