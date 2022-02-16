Governor greets people on Oriah

ITANAGAR, 15 Feb: Governor BD Mishra greeted the people of the state, particularly the Wancho community, on the occasion of Oriah festival.

He expressed hope that the festival will strengthen the emotional integration, brotherhood and mutual understanding amongst the citizens and also will bring prosperity and happiness to the society.

The governor also urged the people to observe the festival at home and eschew mass congregations, while sharing his concern about the corona pandemic.

“Wear facemasks, maintain social distance and wash hands frequently for the safety and wellbeing of our fellow citizens. With the people’s cooperation we shall succeed in checking the infection of coronavirus disease,” Mishra said. (Raj Bhavan)