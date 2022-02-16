Governor stresses on proper monitoring of educational institutions

ITANAGAR, 15 Feb: Governor BD Mishra stressed on proper monitoring of functioning and performance of the educational institutions in the state.

The governor said that to set a strong foundation for the youth of the state, the higher education sector at university level has to be prioritized, adequately funded and streamlined.

“The private universities must be made accountable to follow the UGC norms in all aspects,” Mishra said during a meeting with Chief Minister Pema Khandu at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, they discussed various issues, including development, educational, law and order and ongoing projects in the state.

Mishra emphasized that all the developmental projects must be implemented within the time frame to ensure appropriate utilization of the fund allotted. He also called for optimum utilization of the very limited ‘non-rainy’ working months.

“The traditional knowledge, youth power and potential natural resources in the fields of horticulture, fisheries, animal husbandry and forests have to be harnessed scientifically with a sustainable endeavour,” he said, adding that the benefits of government programmes and the natural resources should promote the socio-economic development of the indigenous folds.

They also reviewed the progress of the Hollongi Airport and reaffirmed that the project will be completed by 15 August this year.

Earlier, Khandu briefed the governor about various people-oriented programmes and projects taken up by the state government, particularly for those living in the far-flung and remote villages. (PRO to Raj Bhawan)