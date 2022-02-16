Sharma to attend state’s 50-yr celebration

ITANAGAR, 15 Feb: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be attending the main event commemorating the state’s 50 years at Yupia on 20 February as chief guest.

State Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona, who is also the chairman of the golden jubilee celebration, in a press meet at the state assembly on Monday had updated on the programme schedule of the main event.

He informed that renowned filmmaker Imtiaz Ali will also be present and conduct a workshop as part of the celebrations. Playback singer Jubin Nautiyal is also scheduled to perform on the day.

During the golden jubilee celebration, all Agency members and Pradesh Council members will be felicitated, informed Sona.

On the occasion, the commemorative postage stamp of Arunachal’s 50 years will also be launched.

Other highlights include workshops, conclave on climate change and sustainable future in Arunachal Pradesh, special focus on the Pakke Declaration and more.

The earlier scheduled events as part of the golden jubilee celebration in five districts of the state have been cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions in the state.