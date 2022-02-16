Workshop on yugw held

PITAPUL, 15 Feb: A three-day workshop on yugw/ yugang (altar) preparation for Nyokum is underway here in Lower Subansiri district.

The event is an initiative of local MLA and Education Minister Taba Tedir.

“The motive behind conducting the workshop is to have a uniform altar known as yugang, especially while performing the rituals,” informed ritual director Chukhu Epa, adding: “As far as I know, this is the first of its kind workshop on altar making.”

He said that the alters are different in different places, such as Potin, Yazali, Deed and Talo

“We will be able to see a uniform altar this upcoming Nyokum season,” said Epa.