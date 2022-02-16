CRPF step up civic action prog in Miao

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 15 Feb: Changlang Deputy Commissioner Dr Devansh Yadav formally inaugurated a bus stop/ passenger shed at Lower Miao and a community hall at Upper Miao Middle School on Tuesday.

The shed was sponsored by the 171 Bn of the CRPF based at Miao under its civic action programme.

The DC thanked the CRPF for the continuous service offered to the public through its civic action programme.

Commandant Sameer Kumar Srivastava said that apart from maintaining internal security, the CRPF is committed to bridge the gap with the civilians by taking up various projects under its civic action flagship outreach programme “to showcase our humane face.”

ADC Sunny K Singh, EAC Namrata Bhatt and ZPM Khumko Mossang also attended the programme among others.