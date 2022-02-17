Ali Aye Ligang celebrated in Pasighat

PASIGHAT, 16 Feb: Ali Aye Ligang, the main festival of the Mising community, was celebrated with traditional fervor and gaiety at Mising Murong Okum near Mirmir Charali here in East Siang district on Wednesday.

Joining the Mising brethren in celebrating the festival, Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong lauded unity between Mising and Adi communities and appealed to both the communities to preserve their age-old socio-cultural relationships.

Moyong said that since time immemorial the Mising and Adi communities have been maintaining a strong bond of brotherhood laced with colorful culture, with harmony.

The MLA also appealed to the residents here to create awareness among the youths on the harmful effects of drug usage. He said that the people should come forward and

inform the authorities in case they find any anti-social activities in their localities.

Congratulating the people on the occasion, DC Tayi Taggu said that Ali Aye Ligang is the most vibrant agri-based festival of the Mising tribe.

The traditional dance, Gumrag so:man was one of the main attractions of the festival.

Adi-Mising BaaneKebang general secretary Okom Yosung, ESMWS general secretary Digen Chayengia, AALCC 2022 president Biju Doley and secretary Horison Kuli also spoke on the occasion.

The celebration was also attended by ADC (Hq) Tatdo Borang, PMC Chief Councillor Okiam Moyong Borang, the ZPMs and a host of officers and leaders. (DIPRO)