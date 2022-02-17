SAD camp organized at Dambuk

ROING, 16 Feb: Over 600 people availed the services of 31 government departments during a Sarkar Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp at the Dambuk Government Higher Secondary School auditorium in Lower Dibang Valley district on Wednesday.

Loan sanction letters under Atmanirbhar Bagwani Yojana and free gas cylinders and stoves under the PM Ujjwala Yojana were also distributed on the day.

Lower Dibang Valley Deputy Commissioner Soumya Saurabh also visited the camp and encouraged the departments to provide all possible help to the public.

While interacting with the students of the school, the DC advised them to study hard to excel in the examinations. She also instructed the teachers to complete the syllabus at the earliest and conduct pre board examinations and provide sample papers.

Later, the DC, accompanied by ZPM Tony Borang, EAC O Pangging, DPO M Dirchi and heads of various departments also visited the Dambuk CHC, the Bongal Yopgo War Memorial of 1894, the Nature’s Nest eco resort funded under the DDUSY, an organic orange, pineapple and banana farm at Dambuk, the Orange Festival site and the upcoming Eklavya Model Residential School site to take stock of the progress of the work. (DIPRO)