CM lauds Wanchos for preserving their culture, dedicates 12 projects

LONGDING, 16 Feb: Amid thunderous beatings of log-drums and piercing war cries, Chief Minister Pema Khandu showered praise on the Wanchos for preserving their indigenous culture in its true form for generations.

Joining the Oriah festival of the Wancho community here on Wednesday, Khandu lauded the rich, colorful and vibrant culture that exuberates during one of the most joyous festivals of the state.

Reiterating his call for preservation of one’s own culture and tradition in the modern world, the chief minister said: “Yes we need development and modern way of life, but in the race for development, we should not lose our culture proudly followed and practiced by our forefathers.”

Citing the presence of the Indian Army and Central Armed Paramilitary Forces in the district, Khandu suggested that they, along with the district administration, join together to celebrate local festivals, which he said will add to the festival’s colour and create bonhomie between the people and the armed forces.

“Next Oriah I hope to see people thronging the army and CAPF stalls,” he said.

The chief minister also praised the Wanchos for displaying supreme patriotism by serving in the armed forces in large numbers.

Paying rich tributes to Rifleman Longdon Wangsu of 16 Assam Rifles, who was martyred in Imphal recently, Khandu announced that regular group C jobs will be given to next of kin of all indigenous martyrs henceforth.

Stating that ‘unity in diversity’ is the foundation of the state’s peace and development, he said despite cultural and linguistic differences the indigenous tribes have existed peacefully in close proximity.

“Each and every community ought to work as one Team Arunachal. Once we work as a team, with the rich potential of resources bestowed on us by nature, we will soon become self-reliant and prosperous,” he said.

Reminiscing one of his visits to Longding in 2012 as minister of tourism and RWD, Khandu expressed satisfaction that the Kanubari-Longding highway has come up well, easing travel for commuters. He said that the other important road connecting Longding with Khonsa is also coming up fast.

“This morning, I spoke to the contractor of the Longding-Khonsa road, who informed that 30 percent of the work on the road is complete and assured that the rest will be completed as per schedule,” Khandu said.

He asserted that once the connectivity issue in the state is sorted out, Arunachal will witness accelerated growth never seen before.

Referring to the forthcoming budget session, the chief minister assured ‘Budget 22-23’will be a game changer.

“There is no dearth of funds by the blessings of the central leadership. Our focus is on empowering the youths, who are the future of our state. This budget will be different and inclusive,” he said.

Meanwhile, Khandu assured that the water supply project in the district will be completed soon.

“I seek apology from the people of Longding for the delay. In fact, I had expected to inaugurate the project but got dejected when I couldn’t find it on the list of projects to be inaugurated today,” Khandu said.

The chief minister assured that he will hold a meeting with all the authorities concerned including the PHE minister and chalk-out a clear-cut road map to complete it soon.

Earlier in the day, Khandu dedicated several projects to the people.

These include the Longding circuit house, circle office at Longchan, police stations at Tissa, Pongchau, Wakka, Lawnu, upgraded police station in Longding, a PHC at Lawnu, a model anganwadi center at Kanubari, district hospital in Longding, auditorium of Longding GHSS, and a tribal cultural center at Longding.

Present on the occasion were Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao, Education Minister TabaTedir, RWD Minister Hunchum Ngandam, state BJP president Biyuram Wahge, local legislator Tanpho Wangnow, Kanubari legislator Gabriel D Wangsu and DGP Satish Golcha. (CM’s PR Cell)