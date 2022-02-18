The decision of the state government to allow physical classes in educational institutions is a welcome one. The classes were being conducted online in view of the rise in Covid cases. The educational institutes have been advised to try and fully vaccinate teaching and non-teaching staffs and everyone, including students who are eligible for vaccination. Hopefully, with these measures, the physical classes will be held without any hindrance. In the last two years, due to Covid, the educational institutes have mostly conducted online classes. This has seriously affected the quality of education.

Especially the students of the primary section have suffered a lot. Many of these children find it difficult to grasp the knowledge imparted through online classes. In the rural areas of the state, where there is no mobile network and no internet connectivity, the situation has worsened. The quality of education has drastically gone down. Before conducting the final examination, proper physical classes should be conducted for the benefit of the children. The education department should not rush to announce the suspension of physical classes. Online classes have miserably failed and they serve no purpose. Emphasis should be on physical classes. It should be planned in a way to avoid crowding, so that Covid cases do not affect the students.