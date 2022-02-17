Indian Army oragnises bhojan bhandara for nuns

LHOU, 16 Feb: The Indian Army stationed here in Tawang district organised a bhojan bhandara for the Buddhist nuns of Singsur Ani Gonpa under Lhou circle on Wednesday.

Conveying his gratitude to the Indian Army, Deputy Commissioner KN Damo said that “the bonhomie between the Indian Army and civilians in the border district is exemplary and we should further strengthen this bond.”

The DC also offered his prayers inside the nunnery and later distributed jackets to all the nuns there.

The jackets are sponsored by Gurgaon-based NGO Hans Foundation, in collaboration with Seemant Chetana Manch Purvottar, and organised by Arunodaya Welfare Society Tawang branch secretary Sonam Wangdi and well wisher Raj Kumar Mittal from Tinsukia, Assam.

The nuns offered their prayers for the good health and long life of the Indian Army personnel and donors. (DIPRO)