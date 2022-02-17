Road safety awareness campaign held

ZIRO, 16 Feb: A road safety and traffic awareness campaign was held at Hapoli market by the Traffic Cell of Ziro under the Lower Subansiri district police unit, in collaboration with the Apatani Youth Association (AYA) on Wednesday.

The programme aimed at raising public awareness on traffic rules, and to persuade the motorists and pedestrians to follow these rules while on the road so as to reduce casualties due to road accidents.

As a part of the event, traffic violators were given a flower and candy by the campaign team with a warning against further violations, which could lead to imposition of heavy penalties.

The campaign was conducted under the guidance of SP Harsh Indora, along with AYA president Tapi Mali, members of Apatani Students’ Union, All Ziro Hapoli Tempo Association, All Lower Subansiri Sumo Maxicab Association and Hapoli Tata Mobile Association.