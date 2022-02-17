Physical classes to resume following declining Covid trend, govt emphasizes on ensuring vaccination

ITANAGAR, 16 Feb: Following the declining trend of Covid-19 cases in the past two weeks in the state, the state government has issued revised public health measures to be effective from 5 AM of 14 February to 5 AM of 28 February.

As per the order issued by Health& FW Principal Secretary Dr Sharat Chauhan, physical classes in educational institutions will resume following all Covid protocols, while also ensuring that all 15-year-olds and above attending classes have received their scheduled Covid-19 vaccination.

The educational institutes have been advised to try and fully vaccinate teaching and non-teaching staff.

The government has also recommended allowing entry to only those who have completed double dose vaccination at the inter-state check gates.

All workplaces, businesses, commercial establishments will be allowed to operate till 9 PM, with double dose vaccinated staff and strict observance of Covid-appropriate behavior, such as hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene, wearing a mask or face cover and observing physical distance at all times.

While offices shall resume as usual, the government has recommended conducting official meetings preferably virtually to avoid congregation in indoor settings.

There have been no specific restrictions on operations of public transportation, apart from strict observance of Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The night curfew shall remain in place in all districts from 10 PM to 5 AM.

Public and religious gatherings and events in indoor or closed spaces will be allowed with 50 percent capacity with vaccinated individuals only. For outdoor spaces, 80 percent capacity will be allowed for vaccinated individuals only.

The deputy commissioners have been authorized to announce required Covid- 19 containment measures and/or to declare containment zones in their respective territorial jurisdictions, considering the local situation and conditions, in consultation with the Health department.

These public health measures are subject to review, informed Dr Chauhan.