TRIHMS celebrates 5th foundation day with induction of new batch

NAHARLAGUN, 16 Feb: The 5th foundation day cum induction programme for the fourth batch of MBBS students was conducted here in the Tomo Riba Institute of health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) auditorium on 15 February.

The programme began with the unfurling of the TRIHMS flag, followed by the recital of the TRIHMS anthem by the 1st year students.

TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini inspired the students to be good human beings and to transform themselves into good doctors.

The dignitaries present shared their experiences and advised the students regarding the various stages of lives both personal and professional, and how to deal with them.

The highlight of the programme was the introduction of new MBBS students, followed by interaction between the senior students with the parents and new students, wherein they shared their experiences and their feeling towards the institute.

Many of the students expressed that initially they were apprehensive about studying in a new institute. However, their fears were soon allayed as they gradually discovered that the academic atmosphere, faculty teaching, hostel accommodation and food were at par with other institutes of the country.

A comparative analysis with the other institutes of the country revealed that they were fortunate to be a part of the new institute as the academics and faculty rapport were more accommodating, the TRIHMS said in a press communiqué on Wednesday.

A mentorship programme was also introduced with the aim to guide the students and promote student welfare till they graduate.

With the introduction of the 4th batch of students, the strength of the medical college has gone up to 200 students with each batch comprising 50 students.

The foundation day concluded with the finals of the TRIHMS badminton tournament and prize distribution ceremony.

The occasion was graced by RGU’s Department of Botany Prof Sumpam Tangjang, Directorate of Medical Education Additional Director Dr Bomi Riba, Dean and Principal TRIHMS Dr Ashok Dethe, TRIHMS Hospital CMS Dr Dukhum Raina, HoDs of all departments of TRIHMS, parents of the new batch of MBBS students, and senior students.