RGU organizes 2nd edition of Nature Camp

LEKHI, 16 Feb: The 2nd edition of Nature Camp-2022 was organized by the Rajiv Gandhi University’s (RGU) Department of Physical Education under the department’s outreach programme activities here under Doimukh sub-division of Papum Pare district.

Nineteen children between the ages of 9 to 16 from the university campus, Doimukh, Lekhi, Naharlagun and Itanagar joined the nature camp held from 13 to 15 February with the theme ‘Save nature for future’.

The main objective of the camp was to induce the importance of nature in the young minds and to provide an experience for their overall growth and development.

The children worked on creative activities, and learned about nature and environment. They also took part in a half a day hiking from the camp base to the river side to explore the diverse flora and fauna on the way. Campers were also educated on the ill effects of deforestation and global warming.

During these three days, many creative and positive engagements were included in order to enhance their decision-making, self-confidence and to develop self-reliance. Adventure activities like zip-lining, rappelling, river crossing, swimming, scavenger hunting, and nature based drawing competitions were organized.

Attending the valedictory cum certificate distribution ceremony as chief guest, RGU Joint Registrar Dr David Pertin advised the campers “to remain close to nature by connecting themselves to it.”

He also appreciated the efforts of the department of physical education and called it one of the gems of the university.

Department of Physical Education Head Dr Sambhu Prasad emphasized on the importance of such nature camps which instills positive vibes amongst the children.

The camp was conducted under the supervision of faculty members of Physical Education, Dr Tadang Minu and Sangey Tsering.

All the adventure activities were conducted under the guidance of Tagit Sorang, the youngest Everester from Arunachal Pradesh and Tame Bagang the adventure in-charge of SLSA. Research scholars of the department, Sonam Kumar Ramchiary and Dipika Basumatary acted as assistant coordinators of the camp.