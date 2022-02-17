SAC suggests establishing soil testing and mushroom spawn labs

YINGKIONG, Feb 16: The Scientific Advisory Committee (SAC) of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Upper Siang, in a meeting held on Wednesday, has stressed on establishment of soil testing and mushroom spawn laboratories based on the suggestion and feedback of progressive farmers.

Chairing the meeting, Senior Scientist Dr KM Reddy of the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) Northeast Hill Region, Arunachal Pradesh Centre, Basar suggested incorporating feed and fodder crops; large scale popularization of Kadaknath poultry breed and to take up Vanaraja breed of poultry as backyard poultry farming under animal science.

Dr Reddy further suggested incorporating aerobic composting and jhum cultivation intervention and low cost polyhouse, poly tunnel technologies for agri-horti farming system.

He also emphasized on conducting on-farm trials on different varieties of king chilies found in the NE region and conducting a study on market channel analysis.

Attending the meeting, EAC in-charge Philip Jerang appreciated the performance of the KVK and encouraged the progressive farmers to take technical guidance and put forward their suggestions to the KVK for need-based intervention.

Senior Scientist Dr Oyinti Megu also spoke on the occasion.