A total of 206 households were provided free LPG connection in Lada circle under East Kameng district on 12 February last by M/s Takar-Pu Indane Gramin Vitrak, Bameng proprietor Tagi Sonam, along with a team North East Indane Distributors Association, East Kameng unit. The team also provided a free domestic LPG connection to Middle School, Lada.