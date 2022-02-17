Panelists meet on charting the emergence of state’s identity

RONO HILLS, 16 Feb: A panel discussion on ‘charting the emergence of the state’s identity’ was organized by the celebration committee, in collaboration with the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here on Wednesday to mark 50 years of Arunachal Pradesh.

During the panel discussions, there were deliberations on how Arunachal had evolved as a state in the political scheme of things, during which, Prof PK Panigrahi, who was the organizing chairman of the programme, pointed out how the state has seen a sea of change in the political front.

MLA Ninong Ering narrated how he had seen the evolution of three generations of politicians- from Jawaharlal Nehru to Rajiv Gandhi to Narendra Modi, and narrated how the state had evolved politically- from the 1960s to 2022.

Head of the History Department and Director of Institute of Distance Education, Prof Ashan Riddi spoke on the state’s historical journey of independence.

Secretary APDM and State Transport Dani Sulu deliberated on the question of

Arunachal Pradesh being a ‘wounded state’. He stressed on the need to address the issues related to land rights that are still a subject of discontent among the people.

In the second panel discussion, All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union president Hawa Bagang and general secretary Tobom Dai spoke on the role that APPSU has played over the years-since the formation of NEFA till date- in the development of Arunachal Pradesh.

Briefing on the ‘Conceptualization of 50 years of Arunachal Pradesh,’ State Legislative Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona appreciated all the panelists that had gathered from different backgrounds for offering their valuable inputs.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor Amitava Mitra spoke on the collaboration of the university and the state government, and said that economic development is the by-product of political development that has happened in Arunachal Pradesh for the last 50 years.

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam, Political Science HoD Prof Nabam Nakha Hina, MLA Hayeng Mangfi and former minister RK Khrimey also shared their views.