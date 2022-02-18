1 Covid death reported on Thu

ITANAGAR, 17 Jan: The state reported one Covid-related death on Thursday, taking the state’s death toll to 295.

A 35-year-old male with comorbidity from Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) had complained of fever and cough since 4 February. He had tested positive for Covid-19 through RAT at the district hospital in Roing and had been admitted to the DCHC in Roing on the same day.

He died due to severe Covid-19 pneumonia on 17 January at around 3 am at the DCHC.

The patient was unvaccinated, as per health officials.

Meanwhile, the state reported 41 cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, of whom 20 are symptomatic.

Anjaw reported the highest positivity rate of 25 percent, followed by 22.2 percent in Upper Subansiri and 20 percent in LDV.

One hundred people were declared recovered or discharged on the day. (See full bulletin)