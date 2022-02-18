Water augmentation project inaugurated

BOLENG, 17 Feb: Rumgong MLA Talem Taboh inaugurated the water augmentation project at Bingung here in Siang district on 16 February.

Speaking on the occasion, Taboh urged the government officers to tour the villages to know the ground realities and propose schemes as per the needs of the people. He also requested government functionaries to complete projects on time and maintain transparency.

The MLA extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sanctioning the Rumgong-Yosing, Rumgong-Yogong, Pangkeng-Bingung and Kaying-Payum roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. He assured the gathering that he would take up the matter of the Bingung-Molom road, and the construction of a community hall and general ground in Bingung village with the government.

Rumgong ADC Jumngu Padung spoke on the importance of the project for the people of Bingung village. “Nobody has the right to waste water and everyone must put in effort for preservation of water,” he said.

The MLA was accompanied by HoDs and panchayat leaders. (DIPRO)