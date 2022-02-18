DC emphasizes on long-term tourism plan

YINGKIONG, 17 Feb: Upper Siang DC Shashvat Saurav advocated preparing a long-term ‘tourism perspective plan’ to promote tourism in the district.

Addressing a meeting of the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) here on Thursday, the DC said that “the 6,118 sq km area of Upper Siang district is endowed with majestic snow-capped mountain, bolstering stream, magnificent Siang and Yamne rivers, mesmerizing lakes and cascading waterfall.”

“The abundant flora and fauna of Mouling National Park is an unexplored paradise,” he added, and emphasized on setting up tourist facilitation centres with information kiosks in Tuting, Maryang and Yingkiong for dissemination of information on tourism.

Saurav also informed that he has started work for “creation of a tribal museum for preservation of tribal artefacts and for promotion of tourism in the district.”

SP Jummer Basar said that the district’s tourism potential could not be tapped due to lack of awareness among the local people.

“Not all beautiful places are destinations for tourists, but hospitality and community participation make it happen.”

He emphasized on conducting exposure trips for tourism stakeholders.

District Tourism Officer Tater Mize made a presentation on “the area of the tourism potentials and activities of the department of tourism in the district.”

LYLH Adventure Tours Agency managing director and owner of the River View Hill Resort, Olom Apang, besides prominent photographer Obang Litin and other tourism stakeholders also spoke.

The meeting was also attended by hoteliers and taxi operators. (DIPRO)