Cleanliness, plantation prog held in Namsing

NAMSING, 18 Feb: A cleanliness and plantation programme was organized in Namsing village in Mebo subdivision of East Siang district on Friday.

During the programme, which was also attended by DC Tayi Taggu, Namsing CO Radhe Tatung, District Tourism Officer Leena Perme, ZPM Gumin Tayeng, GBs, and others, the village area was cleaned, organic dustbins installed, and tree saplings planted.

Later, addressing a public meeting, the DC stressed on the need to “keep the village areas clean and hygienic, which will keep diseases away.”

Considering the threat of erosion by the Siang river, he said that tree plantation is one of the best protections against river erosion.

The GBs and panchayat members submitted memorandums to the DC, who promised to look into them.

Namsing being a rice bowl and an organic vegetables area, the DC assured to take up projects to safeguard the village from river erosion.

The programme was organized by the villagers of Namsing, under the supervision of retired IAF group captain Mohonto Panging Pao.