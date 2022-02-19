DoTCL directorate office inaugurated

ITANAGAR, 18 Feb: The directorate office of the department of Tirap, Changlang and Longding (DoTCL) was inaugurated at Division-IV here by DoTCL Minister Wangki Lowang on Friday, in the presence of his advisor Wanglam Sawin, DoTCL Secretary Rinchin Tashi, DoTCL Director Ranphoa Ngowa, PWD Capital Division-A EE Tarh Gongkap, and others.

The DoTCL was created in 2003, and since then it had been functioning from a temporary office in the Arunachal Pradesh Forest Corporation office building in Chimpu.

In his address, Lowang said that the directorate building was constructed by the PWD Capital Division-A at an estimated cost of Rs 418 lakhs.

The minister appealed to the department’s officers and staffers to work with zeal and dedication for the overall development of the TCL region.

Sawin advised the department’s officers and officials to tour the three districts and inspect the DoTCL projects implemented by various departments. He further suggested tying up with central agencies to take up centrally-sponsored projects in the TCL areas, wherever possible.

Tashi spoke about the department’s activities and stressed on the need for better coordination among all the executing agencies in the three districts for timely completion of all projects.