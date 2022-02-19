Nat’l seminar on Covid-19 pandemic in NE held

NAMSAI, 18 Feb: The Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) here on Friday organized a national seminar on ‘Changing perspective of society brought about by the coronavirus pandemic in Northeast India’.

Addressing the seminar, AUS vice chancellor Prof B Mohan Kumar said that plenty of discussions and debates are going on around the world regarding the negative and positive impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There are evidences from the global human confined experiment or lockdown that the pandemic has seen technological advancement and reduced level of pollution on the positive side, and on the other hand, disruption in agricultural production, downfall of economy, loss of employment and reverse migration are some negative impacts,” he said.

New Delhi-based Research and Information System for Developing Countries consultant Dr Dinoj Kumar Upadhyay highlighted “India’s development cooperation in South Asia during Corona pandemic,” with special reference to Northeast India.

AUS arts & social sciences dean Prof Rupakjyoti Borah stated that “the pandemic hampered the citizens psychologically, especially children, due to interrupted schooling.”

Papers on related topics, such as ‘Impact of Covid on the agrarian economy of NE India, tribal people and their lives’; ‘Social stigma towards coronavirus positive patients’; ‘Impact of coronavirus on educational sector’, etc, were presented during the seminar.

Leading scholars from different disciplines participated in it.