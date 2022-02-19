Former VP, social worker dies

AALO, 18 Feb: Former vice president and social worker Tulo Gangkak, who was popularly known as ‘Vice Talo’, passed away at the age of 65 years on 16 February.

He leaves behind two wives and nine children.

Gangkak was born to late Yomtu Gangkak and late Gotu Ronya Gangkak in 1947 in Gangkak village in Yomcha circle of West Siang district. He was a social worker who was instrumental in the upgrading of Yomcha circle to an EAC headquarters. He also played an active role in the capacity of assistant general secretary and joint secretary of the then Kargu Dere, now renamed the Kargu Kardi Welfare Society (KKWS).

In 1983, he was elected as a GPM and then as an ASM. In 1987, he was elected as the vice president. He also served as the Congress (I) block president of Liromoba assembly constituency and vice president of the BJP.

Expressing deep sorrow over Gangkak’s demise, KKWS president Toyi Ralsap offered condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul. (DIPRO)